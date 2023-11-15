SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $51,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

