SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

