SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,027 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

