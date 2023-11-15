SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

