Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 37,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,079,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,324,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

CSCO opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

