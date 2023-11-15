Spire Wealth Management Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

