Spire Wealth Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

