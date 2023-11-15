Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after buying an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

