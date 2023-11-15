Spire Wealth Management Sells 538 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

