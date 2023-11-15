Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

