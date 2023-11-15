Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCM. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

SCM stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

