StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

