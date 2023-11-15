StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

AU stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

