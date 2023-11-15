StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.