StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Culp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.