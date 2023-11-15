StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 0.8 %

CO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

