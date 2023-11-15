StockNews.com Lowers Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,803,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,798,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $88,870. 15.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 186,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

