StockNews.com Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,173.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,003.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,884.33. Booking has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 148.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

