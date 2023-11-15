StockNews.com Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

MX opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 106,437 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 816,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 143.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

