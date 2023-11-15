StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.16.
SVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,570.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$113,570.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 85,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$383,601.77.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
