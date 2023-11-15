Summit X LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $5,662,662 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

