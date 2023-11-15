Summit X LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Left for dead, Tower Semiconductor is a phoenix rising
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 specialty apparel makers ready to spring higher
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Boeing’s future sealed as China resumes order flow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.