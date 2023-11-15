Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

