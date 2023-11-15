Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

