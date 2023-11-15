Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

