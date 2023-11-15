Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

