Summit X LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

