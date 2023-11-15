Summit X LLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

