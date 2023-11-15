Summit X LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

