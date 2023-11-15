Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

