Summit X LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

