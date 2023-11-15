Summit X LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average of $235.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

