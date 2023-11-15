Summit X LLC Takes $773,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,326,000 after purchasing an additional 774,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH opened at $267.26 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $256.33 and a one year high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

