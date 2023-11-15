Summit X LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Summit X LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

