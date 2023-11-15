Summit X LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,732,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 653,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

FDHY opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

