Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of ANSYS worth $103,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Up 2.4 %

ANSS stock opened at $297.94 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.74.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.