Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $103,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $397.77 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

