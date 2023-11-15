Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for about 1.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 2,040,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,358,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKS
Alkermes Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.