Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for about 1.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 279.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,772,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after buying an additional 2,040,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,358,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

