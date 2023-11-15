Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Spectrum Brands comprises approximately 0.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

