Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 0.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 5.7 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

