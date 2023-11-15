Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

