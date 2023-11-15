TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,873 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.38% of Atmos Energy worth $64,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.