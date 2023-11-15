TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of TE Connectivity worth $342,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

