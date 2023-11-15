Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.52 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

