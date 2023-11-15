Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.52 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.