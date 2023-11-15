Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

