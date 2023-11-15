TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.61. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 529,112 shares changing hands.

TTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $612.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 570,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,525 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

