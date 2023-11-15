Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,847 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,229,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.