Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $5,128,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

