The Clorox Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 104.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after purchasing an additional 195,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

