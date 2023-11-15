The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,770.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

